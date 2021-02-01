wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network Additions Include Specials On The APA, Meiko Satomura, More
The WWE Network has revealed its list of new programming for this week, which includes two specials on The APA and much more. Here are the new additions:
Monday, February 1
Raw Talk – 11 PM ET
Tuesday, February 2
The Best of WWE: The Best of The APA** – 12 PM ET
Wednesday, February 3
Monday Night Raw (1/4/21) – 9 AM ET
WWE’s The Bump: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin – 10 AM ET
Thursday, February 4
NXT UK – 3 PM ET
This Week in WWE – 7 PM ET
WWE NXT (2/3/21) – 10 PM ET
Friday, February 5
205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday, February 6
WWE Main Event (1/21/21) – 9 AM ET
Talking Smack – 10 AM ET
EVOLVE 146 – 12 PM ET
The Best of PROGRESS: Meiko Satomura – 12 PM ET
ICW Fight Club 158 – 12 PM ET
Talking Smack – 2 PM ET
Sunday, February 7
Friday Night SmackDown (1/8/21) – 9 AM ET
WWE Untold: APA – 10 AM ET
WWE Untold: APA – 8 PM ET
