This Week’s Impact After Shock Post-Show Online
November 24, 2020 | Posted by
The After Shock post-show for this week’s Impact Wrestling is now online. You can see the livestream below, which features Jimmy Jacobs and Don Callis breaking down the events of this week’s show.
You can see our full review of this week’s episode here.
