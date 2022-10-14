This Week’s NWA Powerrr Livestream Is Online

NWA Powerrr features two #1 contender’s matches, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which is described as follows:

This week’s MASSIVE NWA Powerrr will set the stage for two title matches at Hard Times In New Orleans!

The Hex, Marti Belle & Allysin Kay, battle the team of Taryn Terrell & Natalia Markova in tag team action!

Will we get answers in regards to the mystery of The Question Mark II? Find out, as he will be in action against Aron Steven’s “Client-In-Training” KC Roxxx!

Who will face Cyon for the NWA National Heavyweight Championship at Hard Times 3? We will find out on this episode as the finals of the National Title number one contender’s tournament culminates in the three way final: Dak Draper vs “The Masterpiece” Chris Adonis vs Thrillbilly Silas!

And in our MAIN EVENT: the challenger for the NWA World Women’s Championship at Hard Times 3 in New Orleans will be decided as the current number one contender “La Wera Loca” Taya Valkyrie goes-one-on-one with the “Majesty of Muscle” Kilynn King! Who will challenge current champion Kamille at Hard Times In New Orleans?

Plus the legendary Dr. Tom Prichard will join the commentary team AND we will hear from NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide, Chelsea Green, and Matt Cardona!