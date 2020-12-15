wrestling / News
This Week’s NWA Shockwave Livestream Online
December 15, 2020 | Posted by
The livestream for this week’s episode of NWA Shockwave is now online. You can see the video of the episode below, which kicks off at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT and has the following lineup:
* NWA National Championship Match: Aron Stevens vs Trevor Murdoch
* Da Pope & Watts vs Zicky Dice & A Mystery Partner
* Allysin Kay vs Nicole Savoy
