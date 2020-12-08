This Week’s NWA Shockwave Livestream Online

The livestream for this week’s episode of NWA Shockwave is now online. You can see the video of the episode below, which is described as follows:

“#NWAShockwave rolls on with even more matches produced in conjunction with the United Wrestling Network!

Tonight:

* Kamille vs Simone Sherie

* Eli Drake vs Watts

* NWA Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa vs Priscilla Kelly