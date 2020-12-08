wrestling / News
This Week’s NWA Shockwave Livestream Online
December 8, 2020 | Posted by
The livestream for this week’s episode of NWA Shockwave is now online. You can see the video of the episode below, which is described as follows:
“#NWAShockwave rolls on with even more matches produced in conjunction with the United Wrestling Network!
Tonight:
* Kamille vs Simone Sherie
* Eli Drake vs Watts
* NWA Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa vs Priscilla Kelly
