This Week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Is Online

December 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH WOmen's Division Wednesdays

Miranda Alize battles Chelsea Green on this week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below, described as follows:

”Miranda Alize and Chelsea Green clash in an exclusive sneak peek at this weekend’s ROH TV, and Beyond The Belles previews the #ROHWD action at #FinalBattle on Women’s Division Wednesday!”

ROH Women's Division Wednesday, Jeremy Thomas

