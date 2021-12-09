wrestling / News
This Week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Is Online
December 8, 2021 | Posted by
Miranda Alize battles Chelsea Green on this week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below, described as follows:
”Miranda Alize and Chelsea Green clash in an exclusive sneak peek at this weekend’s ROH TV, and Beyond The Belles previews the #ROHWD action at #FinalBattle on Women’s Division Wednesday!”
More Trending Stories
- JONAH Comments On Awkward Moment He Had Meeting Vince McMahon
- Notes On Edge & Liv Morgan Referencing Released Talent on Last Week’s Raw
- Eric Bischoff On Where He Sees AEW & WWE In Five Years, Who Succeeds Vince McMahon In Running WWE
- Dustin Rhodes Says He Doesn’t Want To Have To Wrestle To Pay Bills Like Ric Flair