Three Matches Announced For This Week’s WWE 205 Live

WWE has three matches on tap for this week’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced the three-match lineup that you can see below for the show, which airs Friday on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Amari Miller & Valentina Feroz vs. Katrina Cortez & Yulisa Leon

* Xyon Quinn vs. Jeet Rama

* Malik Blade vs. Duke Hudson

