Three Matches Announced For This Week’s WWE 205 Live
WWE has three matches on tap for this week’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced the three-match lineup that you can see below for the show, which airs Friday on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Amari Miller & Valentina Feroz vs. Katrina Cortez & Yulisa Leon
* Xyon Quinn vs. Jeet Rama
* Malik Blade vs. Duke Hudson
The full preview of the lineup is below:
Quinn and Rama to throw down on 205 Live
A can’t-miss edition of 205 Live is set to feature Xyon Quinn colliding with Jeet Rama in a highly anticipated main event, frequent opponents Valentina Feroz and Amari Miller teaming up to battle Katrina Cortez and Yulisa Leon, and Malik Blade squaring off with Duke Hudson.
In a matchup made possible by the purple brand’s decision to allow competitors of all weights to compete, fellow newcomers Quinn and Rama will engage in a battle of towering Superstars. And of all the new faces in NXT 2.0 and 205 Live, perhaps none have stormed out of the starting blocks quite like Quinn, who is riding a five-match win streak after defeating Andre Chase, Boa, Oney Lorcan (twice) and Blade.
He’s about to face the tallest test of his young career, however, as he’ll throw down with Rama, who memorably took AJ Styles to the limit at WWE Superstar Spectacle and just began competing on the purple brand.
And after splitting a pair of fierce and evenly fought matches, Feroz and Miller will try their hand as a tandem when they tangle with Cortez and Leon.
Feroz has been victorious in two of her three matches on the purple brand, Miller has established herself as a Superstar to watch on both NXT 2.0 and 205 Live, Cortez has turned heads while battling the likes of B-Fab, Feroz and Xia Li on each brand, and the debuting Leon is the first Mexican-born Superstar in WWE history and a powerlifter who won three gold medals at the 2019 Weightlifting World Cup before singing with NXT.
Finally, the highflying Blade searches for his first win in what should be a heated collision with the smug Hudson, who recently scored an impressive victory against Grayson Waller.
Tune in for an incredible edition of the purple brand this Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else!
