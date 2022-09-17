wrestling / News

Three More Matches Announced For Tuesday’s Episode of WWE NXT

September 17, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has announced three more matches for Tuesday’s episode of NXT, including Toxic Attraction against Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. This will also include a rematch between Nathan Frazier and Axiom, as well as Sanga vs. Von Wagner. You can find the updated lineup below.

* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Tyler Bate vs. JD McDonagh
* Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley
* Nathan Frazier vs. Axiom
* Sanga vs. Von Wagner
* Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade
* Ora Mensah debuts

