Three More Matches Announced For Tuesday’s Episode of WWE NXT

WWE has announced three more matches for Tuesday’s episode of NXT, including Toxic Attraction against Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. This will also include a rematch between Nathan Frazier and Axiom, as well as Sanga vs. Von Wagner. You can find the updated lineup below.

* NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Tyler Bate vs. JD McDonagh

* Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley

* Nathan Frazier vs. Axiom

* Sanga vs. Von Wagner

* Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade

* Ora Mensah debuts