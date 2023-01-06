Tickets For NJPW Battle in the Valley See Surge After Mercedes Mone Announcement

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there was a surge in ticket sales for NJPW Battle in the Valley following the announcement of Mercedes Mone vs. KAIRI. The match was made at Wrestle Kingdom 17 after Mone made her debut and attacked the IWGP Women’s champion.

Prior to the announcement, tickets were already ahead of the last show at the San Jose Civic, which was around 1,500. After the announcement, an extra 400 tickets were sold. There are currently 1,885 tickets out of 2,152 sold. The event will more than likely sell out.