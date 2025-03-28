Various News: Tickets On Sale For MLP Northern Rising, Stars Set For 2025 Crusherfest

– Tickets are now on sale for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s Northern Rising show in May. The show takes place in Toronto on May 10th, and you can get tickets here.

Announced for the show is a 20-man Gauntlet for the Gold to crown the first-ever MLP Canadian Champion and the tournament finals to crown the inaugural MLP Canadian Women’s Champion.

– Crusherfest 2025 takes place on May 31st and June 1st in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and a number of stars are set to appear. The 2025 iteration of the event, which honors the memory of the AEW legend, will have appearances from Ken Resnick, Al Snow, Tito Santana, Steve Keirn, Tommy Dreamer, The Texas Hangmen, Jimmy Hart per PWInsider.

