Tickets For WWE Wrestlemania 40 Go On Sale Next Month

WWE has announced that tickets for Wrestlemania 40 in Philadephia will go on sale on August 18. The event happens at Lincoln Financial Field on April 6-7. The announcement reads:

WrestleMania 40 Tickets Available Friday, August 18

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that tickets for WrestleMania 40, which takes place Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, will be available starting Friday, August 18 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Ticket pre-registration for the two-day event is now available at https://www.wwe.com/wm40-presale.

Prior to the general ticket on-sale on August 18, WWE has exclusive ticket packages available now for WrestleMania 40 via On Location. WrestleMania 40 Priority Passes offer fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more.

In less than one week, On Location’s WWE Priority Pass packages for WrestleMania 40 have surpassed WWE records. Limited packages remain available ahead of the general ticket on-sale event on August 18.