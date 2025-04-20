wrestling / News
Tiffany Stratton On Her Barbie Entrance at WrestleMania 41
Tiffany Stratton retained the WWE Women’s Title at WrestleMania 41, defeating Charlotte Flair. After the show, Stratton spoke to the media during the post-show scrum and was asked by Bodyslam.net about her Barbie-themed entrance. Highlights of her comments are below.
“I had this Tiffany-epiphany in my head for awhile, even before I got signed by WWE, while I was training, I always kind of wanted to have the persona of the buff Barbie doll, and I always kind of envisioned coming out of a Barbie box for an entrance one day, and I pitched it in NXT and it never happened, and I’m so grateful it didn’t happen because it happened on the biggest stage at WrestleMania, and I’m so grateful. Triple H actually came to me and he asked me about the idea and I was immediately like, yes, 100%, let’s do it, I’m so down for this. I can’t take full credit but it was a dream come true for me.”