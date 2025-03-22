Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair Trade Shots In Split Screen Interview On WWE Smackdown

WrestleMania opponents Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair took several verbal shots at each other during a split-screen interview on WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode in Bologne, Italy featured the interview in which Flair cut in to speak first and said that Stratton finally looked like a star because of what Flair has brought out in her. She said she picked Stratton to challenge at WrestleMania because she felt sorry for her and that Stratton was “not that special” in being compared to her.

Flair continued, saying that WrestleMania will be Stratton’s pinnacle while she’s going to give the spotlight to “some undeserving girl” who compares herself to Flair because she’s blonde and can do a backflip.

Tiffany said Charlotte was one of her biggest supporters, and Flair throws watter on the hottest thing, noting she has her whole career to match Flair’s accolades. Flair countered that Stratton would be “lucky to have a job my age” and Stratton said that the company runs on Tiffy Time and she’d see Flair at WrestleMania.