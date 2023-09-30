Tiffany Stratton on Pitching the ‘Buff Barbie’ Ideas Used on TV

– During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton discussed pitching adding in some Barbie aspects to her character and more. Below are some highlights:

Tiffany Stratton on pitching the Buff Barbie aspects of her character: “The whole Barbie stuff, I actually wanted to be called the Buff Barbie Doll since the very beginning. I pitched the Barbie stuff for a while, and they always told me that, ‘Oh, we can’t trademark Barbie. It’s already a thing.’ When I was a bodybuilder, I got on the little Snapchat Stories thing and they called me the Buff Barbie Doll, and I thought it was so cool. It matched perfectly. And then I tried to bring it to WWE, and they told me no.”

Stratton on an affirmation she uses: “I don’t think I have a song, but I do say a little, I don’t know if it’s words of encouragement, but I do say to the universe, I say, ‘Show me how good it gets.’ And that’s just basically asking the universe to show me how good it gets. I want to go out there and give my best performance, and show I can do that.”

Tiffany Stratton faces Becky Lynch in an Extreme Rules rematch for the NXT Women’s Championship on tonight’s NXT No Mercy event. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.