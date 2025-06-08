– WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s photos included Tiffany Stratton, Angel turning into his best version yet, Rhea Ripley getting ready for Money in the Bank, Maxxine Dupri, Alex Shelley, Michin, Chelsea Green recovering after the Saturday Night Screwjob, Santos Escobar showing off his gym gains, and more. You can view some of those photos below:

Who had the BEST Instagram photo of the week?! 📸 https://t.co/AQ6qqfP9Ap pic.twitter.com/a58Zc3C8LW — WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2025