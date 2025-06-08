wrestling / News

Tiffany Stratton in a Black Dress, Michin, Maxxin Dupri Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos

June 8, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tiffany Stratton WWE Smackdown 4-4-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s photos included Tiffany Stratton, Angel turning into his best version yet, Rhea Ripley getting ready for Money in the Bank, Maxxine Dupri, Alex Shelley, Michin, Chelsea Green recovering after the Saturday Night Screwjob, Santos Escobar showing off his gym gains, and more. You can view some of those photos below:

