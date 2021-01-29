Tim Donaghy On His Debut in MLW As Crooked Referee

Former NBA referee Tim Donaghy made his debut as a heel referee on this week’s MLW: Fusion and discussed his first appearance on the show. This week’s episode saw Donaghy, who served prison time for his role in a 2007 NBA gambling scandal, referee the Caribbean Strap match between Richard Holliday and Savio Vega. Donaghy helped Holliday pick up the win and spoke with SI about his experience.

“I think people are going to find it entertaining,” Donaghy told the site. “I was a little out of my comfort zone, but I think it went well.”

Donaghy also noted that he’s open to doing more with MLW, saying, “Wrestling is a form of entertainment, and I’m having fun with it. It got a little more physical than I expected, but it was definitely exciting. Everyone was very helpful and professional, and I hope I’m part of it again.”