wrestling / News

Title Matches Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

May 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact Logo Next Week Image Credit: TNA

TNA has announced two championship matches and more for next week’s TNA Impact. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV:

* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Allysin Kay
* TNA Digital Media Championship Match: Laredo Kid vs. AJ Francis
* Mustafa Ali & Campaign Singh vs. Speedball Mountain
* Gisele Shaw returns
* Kon vs. Jake Something

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Impact, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading