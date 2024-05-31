wrestling / News
Title Matches Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
May 30, 2024 | Posted by
TNA has announced two championship matches and more for next week’s TNA Impact. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV:
* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Allysin Kay
* TNA Digital Media Championship Match: Laredo Kid vs. AJ Francis
* Mustafa Ali & Campaign Singh vs. Speedball Mountain
* Gisele Shaw returns
* Kon vs. Jake Something
