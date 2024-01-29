wrestling / News
Title vs. Title Match Set For Wrestling REVOLVER x HOG Show In April
Mike Santana and Alex Shelley will put their titles on the line against each other an Wrestling REVOLVER and House of Glory’s WrestleMania weekend show. HOG announced on Sunday that the two will compete in a title vs. title match at the April 5th joint show in Philadelphia. Santana is the HOG Heavyweight Champion while Shelley is the Revolver World Champion.
You can see the full announcement below:
HOG Heavyweight Champion vs. Revolver World Champion signed for REVOLVERxHOG on April 5th in Philadelphia
House of Glory and Wrestling Revolver officials have announced a huge match for April 5th’s joint show in Philadelphia. Live from the Trinity Center for Urban Life and streaming on TrillerTV+.
Champions collide when HOG Heavyweight Champion Mike Santana battles Revolver World Champion Alex Shelley in a title versus title match. This match is pending both combatants still being champion come April 5th.
Mike Santana won the HOG Heavyweight Championship from Matt Cardona in December at The Darkest Hour. He has since successfully defended it against TNA star Josh Alexander.
Alex Shelley just won the Revolver World Championship this past Thursday from Jake Crist in a title versus title match at Revolver’s most recent event.
Both promotions continue to promise this will be a must see event. Tickets are available now at Prowrestlingrevolver.com
Also signed so far;
-Mustafa Ali vs. Amazing Red
-The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)
Stay tuned to HOG & REVOLVER social media channels for more announcements.
