TJPW Grand Princess ’23 Full Results 03.18.2023: Princess of Princess Title Headliner w/ Yuka Sakazaki & Mizuki, More

The Grand Princess ’23 event was hosted on March 18 by Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling in Tokyo, Japan. You can find the full results below (courtesy of Fightful) as well as a few highlights.

* Suzume defeated Arisu Endo

* Mahiro Kiryu, HIMAWARI, Shino Suzuki & Wakana Uehara defeated Toga, Kaya Toribami, Haru Kazashiro & Runa Okubo

* Nao Kakuta, Hikari Noa & Ram Kaichow defeated Pom Harajuku, Yuki Aino & Raku

* Ryo Mizunami defeated Moka Miyamoto

* Shoko Nakajima & Hyper Misao defeated Andreza Giant Panda & Haruna Neko

* NEO Biishiki-gun (Sakisama & Mei Saint-Michel) defeated Billie Starkz & Yuki Kamifuku

* Aja Kong defeated Yuki Arai

* International Princess Championship Match: Rika Tatsumi defeated Miu Watanabe

* Princess Tag Team Championship Match: Miyu Yamashita & Maki Itoh defeated Wasteland War Party (Max The Impaler & Heidi Howitzer)

* Princess of Princess Championship Match: Mizuki defeated Yuka Sakazaki