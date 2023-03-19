wrestling / News

TJPW Grand Princess ’23 Full Results 03.18.2023: Princess of Princess Title Headliner w/ Yuka Sakazaki & Mizuki, More

March 18, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: TJPW

The Grand Princess ’23 event was hosted on March 18 by Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling in Tokyo, Japan. You can find the full results below (courtesy of Fightful) as well as a few highlights.

* Suzume defeated Arisu Endo
* Mahiro Kiryu, HIMAWARI, Shino Suzuki & Wakana Uehara defeated Toga, Kaya Toribami, Haru Kazashiro & Runa Okubo
* Nao Kakuta, Hikari Noa & Ram Kaichow defeated Pom Harajuku, Yuki Aino & Raku
* Ryo Mizunami defeated Moka Miyamoto
* Shoko Nakajima & Hyper Misao defeated Andreza Giant Panda & Haruna Neko
* NEO Biishiki-gun (Sakisama & Mei Saint-Michel) defeated Billie Starkz & Yuki Kamifuku
* Aja Kong defeated Yuki Arai
* International Princess Championship Match: Rika Tatsumi defeated Miu Watanabe
* Princess Tag Team Championship Match: Miyu Yamashita & Maki Itoh defeated Wasteland War Party (Max The Impaler & Heidi Howitzer)
* Princess of Princess Championship Match: Mizuki defeated Yuka Sakazaki

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading