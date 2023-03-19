wrestling / News
TJPW Grand Princess ’23 Full Results 03.18.2023: Princess of Princess Title Headliner w/ Yuka Sakazaki & Mizuki, More
The Grand Princess ’23 event was hosted on March 18 by Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling in Tokyo, Japan. You can find the full results below (courtesy of Fightful) as well as a few highlights.
* Suzume defeated Arisu Endo
* Mahiro Kiryu, HIMAWARI, Shino Suzuki & Wakana Uehara defeated Toga, Kaya Toribami, Haru Kazashiro & Runa Okubo
* Nao Kakuta, Hikari Noa & Ram Kaichow defeated Pom Harajuku, Yuki Aino & Raku
* Ryo Mizunami defeated Moka Miyamoto
* Shoko Nakajima & Hyper Misao defeated Andreza Giant Panda & Haruna Neko
* NEO Biishiki-gun (Sakisama & Mei Saint-Michel) defeated Billie Starkz & Yuki Kamifuku
* Aja Kong defeated Yuki Arai
* International Princess Championship Match: Rika Tatsumi defeated Miu Watanabe
* Princess Tag Team Championship Match: Miyu Yamashita & Maki Itoh defeated Wasteland War Party (Max The Impaler & Heidi Howitzer)
* Princess of Princess Championship Match: Mizuki defeated Yuka Sakazaki
【東京女子】ＳＫＥ４８荒井優希 アジャコングに完敗「すごい差があるのもわかっていた」｜東スポWEB #tjpwhttps://t.co/3qpswL0Fmc
— 東スポ プロレス格闘技担当 (@tospo_battle) March 18, 2023
【#tjpwGP23 ハイライト】瑞希が坂崎を破り、プリプリ王座涙の初戴冠！／ワンミリがプリンセスタッグ王座を奪取、米国での防衛戦も視野に／リカがインター王座を奪い“東京女子版”グランドスラムを達成／荒井が“怪物”アジャに奮闘するも及ばず！https://t.co/MSsobTD16U#tjpw pic.twitter.com/qbWRWvuVy5
— TJPW 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) March 18, 2023
Did you catch the #tjpw supershow GRAND PRINCESS '23 #tjpwGP23?
The show time might not have been the most convenient in your time zone, but you can still watch the whole show, as #wrestleUNIVERSE has you covered with VOD streaming!https://t.co/iVhy1BlZMz
Enjoy the full show! pic.twitter.com/9UKOhz2Atb
— TJPW 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) March 18, 2023