TK Cooper On Sunshine Machine’s PROGRESS Tag Team Title Reign, Possible Singles Run

TK Cooper is one of the PROGRESS Tag Team Champions as part of Sunshine Machine, and he recently discussed their title reign and more. Cooper spoke with PW Mania for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below:

On bring PROGRESS Tag Team Champions: “It’s great. It’s been a long time coming. It wasn’t what it was supposed to be, as the whole formation of Sunshine Machine was really through filming our vlog ETM (Escaping The Midcard). It was a couple of mates on the road, we never intended to become a tag team, it just fell into us when a company asked us to come together as part of a tag team gauntlet match in 2019. From there it clicked and we kept it going on different cards until we thought ‘Maybe we should really push this’. We carried on through the lockdown tapings and with crowds back now, it’s gone from strength to strength. It’s real fun and I got to say, I think I prefer it to singles wrestling.”

On if he’s interested in returning to singles competition: “Hopefully Mambo will say the same as me but I’m all in on the tag division and tag wrestling in general. We are laser-focused on becoming the best tag team in the country. We’re really trying to put an emphasis on tag team wrestling. I feel it’s the best division in the country already, across all promotions, but with other great teams, we want to take it further, and with that, we want to be the best. I prefer to contribute to all things tag wrestling over singles at the moment, but if there was a championship match, let’s say against Spike, I’m not going to turn down throwing him around.”

On potentially winning titles in other promotions: “Definitely. We want to go everywhere, make our mark, take belts and defend them everywhere. We want to be known as the best and we will do so by picking up belts and delivering high-quality championship matches. We want to do something meaningful and leave a legacy that many will remember.”