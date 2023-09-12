Nick Khan & UFC COO Weigh In On UFC and WWE Merging Into TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, the new parent company for both UFC and WWE, began trading on the NYSE this morning. The long-awaited merger between Endeavor and WWE is now official, with Endeavor forming 51% of the new company’s ownership to WWE shareholders’ 49%. Vince McMahon will sit as the executive charman of TKO and Nick Khan will take the position of president of WWE. UFC president Dana White is now acting as UFC CEO.

Speaking recently with ESPN, UFC Sr. EVP and COO Lawrence Epstein shared his thoughts on the ambitions in place for the new company, stating, “Where we want to get is where every UFC fan is a WWE fan and every WWE fan is a UFC fan… We’ve always thought there was just incredible opportunity to sort of roll up these two great brands and great organizations in the combat sports space. We were a little bit early in our thinking on this thing. And of course, it’s really exciting and really a dream come true to have this come together.”

Crossover, naturally, has been a matter of much discussion with WWE and UFC now under the same roof. Nick Khan explained his vision for how the UFC and WWE might cooperate on that subject. “UFC fighters are going to stay focused on the UFC and WWE superstars obviously do something different in our ring … But you also see in the UFC people with big personalities who, once their UFC run is done, once the UFC and the fighter says, ‘Hey, maybe now’s the time to call it a day,’ could those people have a longer life at WWE, an extended life with TKO?” Khan said, “We think so.”