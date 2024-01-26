TKO Group To Announce Fourth Quarter & 2023 Earnings Next Month

TKO Group has announced that it will announce its fourth quarter and complete 2023 earnings next month, February 27. The announcement reads:

TKO to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO”), a premium sports and entertainment company, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results after market hours on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. The live teleconference to discuss these results and provide a business update is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT the same day.

The earnings release, the live call and any supporting materials will be accessible via TKO’s IR site – investor.tkogrp.com. A recording of the teleconference will also be available on TKO’s IR site shortly following the call. The recording is expected to remain available for at least 30 days.