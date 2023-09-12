– The New York Stock Exchange announced today that the executives of TKO Group Holdings, the newly merged version of WWE and UFC, will be ringing the opening bell this morning at the NYSE.

TKO Chief Executive Officer Ariel Emanuel will be in attendance to ring the opening bell. Here’s are all the details:

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) Rings The Opening Bell®

WHEN SEPTEMBER 12TH, 2023 @ 6:26 AM – 6:30 AM PDT

TYPE OPENING BELL The New York Stock Exchange welcomes executives and guests of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) to celebrate its listing. To honor the occasion, Ariel Emanuel, Chief Executive Officer, will ring The Opening Bell®.

PWInsider reports that UFC CEO Dana White has also been seen in the area today.