wrestling / News

TKO Group Holdings Stock Launches on NYSE at Over $100

September 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TKO Group Holdings Logo black Image Credit: Endeavor, TKO Group Holdings

As noted, the WWE and UFC merger into TKO Group Holdings, Inc. closed earlier today, and trading of the newly merged entity started today on the New York Stock Exchange under the “TKO” Ticker Symbol.

WWE’s last day of trading of WWE saw the company’s stock closing on Monday at $100.65/share. The stock price of TKO is currently at $102.25/share.

