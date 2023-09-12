wrestling / News
TKO Group Holdings Stock Launches on NYSE at Over $100
September 12, 2023 | Posted by
– As noted, the WWE and UFC merger into TKO Group Holdings, Inc. closed earlier today, and trading of the newly merged entity started today on the New York Stock Exchange under the “TKO” Ticker Symbol.
WWE’s last day of trading of WWE saw the company’s stock closing on Monday at $100.65/share. The stock price of TKO is currently at $102.25/share.
