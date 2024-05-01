wrestling / News
TKO President Mark Shapiro Set For JP Morgan Conference
Mark Shapiro, the president of WWE parent company TKO, will be part of the J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference. TKO announced on Wedneaday that Shapiro will participate in the conference on May 20th in Boston, Massachusetts.
