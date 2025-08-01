TKO Expands Partnership With Wingstop For WWE & UFC Events

TKO has announced an expanded partnership with Wingstop that will see the restaurant sponsor SummerSlam and UFC 322. TKO Group Holdings announced the news on Friday, with the new partnership including integrations across SummerSlam 2025 and UFC 322.

“Wingstop continues to be an incredible partner across both UFC and WWE, showing up in bold and memorable ways around our biggest moments,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President & Head of Global Partnerships for TKO. “As their momentum in the market continues to grow, we’re thrilled to expand our work together on some of the most impactful stages in sports and entertainment.”

The new agreement will see Wingstop be a presenting partner for SummerSlam with enhanced match sponsorships and other integrations for future PPV including the Royal Rumble® and WrestleMania. It will also be a presenting partner of the aforementioned UFC show, which takes place in November.