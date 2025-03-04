TKO, WWE, UFC Hit With Lawsuit Alleging Unauthorized Medical Experimentation, More

A wild lawsuit has been filed against TKO, WWE, the UFC and more accusing them of a variety of things including corruption, conspiracy and unauthorized medical experimentation. PWInsider reports that the Lius Danny Soto filed suit in United States District Court, Southern District of New York on February 20th against Endeavor, IMG, TKO, WWE, UFC, Seven Bucks Productions, The Rock, Dana White and other individuals. The 12-page lawsuit makes accusations of harassment, corruption, conspiracy, and unauthorized medical experimentation.

Soto claims in the suit that WWE has a history of corruption by paying off judges, prosecutors and lawmarkers in Connecticut, New York, Florida, and Georgia, and that WWE’s sale to Endeavor and merging with UFC into TKO was done in order to “circumvent liability laws in the Atlantic States.”

Solo alleges that he has been harrassed, stalked, threatened and more by executives and performers in WWE and UFC, and claims that a secret “black market” exists in both companies for drug distribution, political campaign fundraising, and exploitation plus other illegal activities. He alleges that the company has used virtual medical patient simulators and anthropomorphic test devices on him in order to inflict physical and mental distress and that as a result he has experienced seizures, convulsions, and pain.

The site quotes the lawsuit as saying:

“Without consent or knowledge, equipment was installed in my home that is used to treat mental disorders common among drug abusers. This equipment was used on me without my consent. They allowed the equipment to be used by other companies, celebrities, athletes, politicians including Donald Trump and his family, and law enforcement. Endeavor, IMG, TKO, WWE, UFC and Seven Bucks Productions allowed the equipment to be used by its executives, managers, colleagues, employees and their families, friends, favorite universities, politicians, law enforcement officials et al. Collusion between these parties and others has occurred to defraud me of my rights and these parties have conspired to accomplish something forbidden by law causing moral injury to my being. The equipment used to treat anxiety, panic attacks, depression, and sleep disorders associated with drug use was used repeatedly and knowingly without my consent.”

It goes on to claim that the executives and “their celebrity employees” have bribed politicians, judges, prosecutors, and law enforcement in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut by way of money, stock, gifts and more to evade liability and that firms “contributed to a money account to bribe witnesses and others involved.” He alleges prejudice “based on personal attributes and political affiliation” and that his “civil rights were violated based on my perceived race, religion, political association, political stance, gender and sexual orientation.” He claims that he was repeatedly told that this has happened because he “was not part of a protected group, i.e., black or Muslim or gay.”

The lawsuit also claims that women working for the companies sued used “gas chromatography-mass spectrometry technology” to release foul smells that caused him stress and embarrassment.

It goes on to say company employees hacked into his personal life and showed AI videos showing him taking part in illegal activities to intimidate him and notes:

“Plaintiff was threatened with being framed using DNA and a “rape kit” and threatened with being infected with a sexually transmitted infection. Plaintiff was threatened by multiple wwe talent and the McMahon family of being infected with a virus” and that “Defendants used law enforcement to further violate Plaintiff’s rights. The violation of these rights was purposefully done by Defendants to prevent criminal proceedings and civil action against Defendants and companies of Defendants and favored politicians.”

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages as well as reimbursement for lost wages, legal fees, and other losses incurred. He has requested a jury trial. None of the defendants have yet been served and there’s no documentation to support the allegations.