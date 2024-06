TNA presents Against All Odds tonight, and the countdown pre-show is now online. You can check out the livestream below for the pre-show, with the main card kicking off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on TNA+.

The card for the pre-show is:

* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich vs. The Hex

* Sami Callihan vs. Jonathan Gresham