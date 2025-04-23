TNA Wrestling has announced a partnership with the company Bioflex, which will ‘elevate athlete recovery and performance.’ Here’s the full announcement:

TNA Wrestling Partners with BIOFLEX to Elevate Athlete Recovery and Performance

TNA Wrestling announced today a new partnership with BIOFLEX, the global leader in red light therapy technology. Through this collaboration, BIOFLEX becomes the official recovery partner for TNA Wrestling, helping its athletes recover faster, train harder and perform at their peak.

As part of the partnership, BIOFLEX’s technologies are incorporated into the TNA training and performance management programs.

“Wrestling at the professional level demands intense physical performance and rapid recovery. With BIOFLEX’s clinically backed systems, the TNA roster now has access to cutting-edge technology, trusted by top medical professionals and elite athletes worldwide,” said TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva.

Established in 1989, BIOFLEX is the industry leader in Laser Light and Red Light Therapy technologies. RLT, also known as photobiomodulation or cold laser, offers a wide range of benefits, including pain relief, decreased edema and stiffness, decreased recurrence of injury, increased range of motion, and faster recovery time. RLT is non-invasive, non-toxic and utilized in many countries worldwide. These benefits make it an ideal therapeutic option for today’s high-performing professional athletes.

The BIOFLEX series of RLT systems are the most sophisticated in the field of laser light therapy. They have been used for more than 33 years to treat a wide variety of clinical conditions. Dramatic results are often obtained in the treatment of complex and challenging medical conditions that have not been resolved by traditional or conventional therapies.

“The health and well-being of our athletes is a top priority — and partnering with BIOFLEX is a powerful step in supporting that mission,” Silva said.

The TNA/BIOFLEX partnership officially kicks off this Sunday, April 27, at the Rebellion pay-per-view, held at the Galen Center on the campus of USC in Los Angeles. As an exclusive partner with TNA, BIOFLEX will be the sponsor for the official TNA Recovery Room at live events and the official TNA Injury Report. Several TNA stars will be part of the BIOFLEX Ambassador Program.

“We’re proud to partner with TNA Wrestling — a brand that embodies strength, resilience and peak performance,” said BIOFLEX co-chair Deepak Mehta. “At BIOFLEX, we’re redefining recovery and wellness through science-backed light therapy, and this partnership marks the next step in supporting elite athletes both in and out of the ring.”

The stars of TNA Wrestling also will be in-action in Irvine, Calif., on Thursday & Friday, May 1-2, at the Bren Events Center on the campus of UC-Irvine.