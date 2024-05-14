TNA Announces Details Of Ticket Packages For This Weekend’s Impact Tapings

TNA is holding TV tapings this coming weekend in Newport, Kentucky and has announced the Titanium Ticket package details. The company announced the details on Tuesday for the ticket package for the Saturday and Sunday tapings, as you can see below:

Titanium Ticket Package Details for TNA iMPACT! in the Greater Cincinnati Area

For Titanium Ticket Package holders at TNA iMPACT! this Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19, from the Megacorp Pavilion in the greater Cincinnati area (Newport, KY), here is what you will receive:

* Front-row tickets for both nights.

* First fans admitted into the arena; you will receive a wristband to be easily identified.

* Ringside Commemorative Photo-op after the show on Saturday.

* The first-ever Titanium Exclusive 11×14 photo.

* Collectibles Packet

* Raffle tickets for Memorabilia Prizes. Drawing will be held after the show on Sunday night and the winner must be present.

Titanium is the premiere ticket package for TNA Wrestling events, loaded with perks. Experience it at an upcoming TNA Wrestling event near you!