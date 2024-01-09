TNA Hypes Return to Orlando Next Weekend For Tapings

TNA is making its return to Orlando next weekend for its TV tapings, and the company issued a press release promoting the shows. The company issued the following press release promoting the tapings, which run from January 19th through the 20th:

TNA Wrestling Returns To Orlando For Back-To-Back Nights Of High-Energy Pro Wrestling Action At Osceola Heritage Park

Championship Matches Will Be Held In Orlando, January 19-20

TNA Wrestling presents back-to-back nights of action-packed pro wrestling on Friday and Saturday, January 19-20 – both nights originating from Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.

The TNA television trucks will be in Orlando to capture all the in-ring action for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show on AXS TV (Thursday, 8 p.m. EST).

TNA Wrestling (formerly IMPACT Wrestling) has a long, rich history in the City of Orlando, as Universal Studios was the company’s home from 2004 to 2018. IMPACT was last at the Osceola Heritage Park in January 2023.

All the TNA stars will be in Orlando for the January 19-20 shows, including Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Moose, Trey Miguel, Brian Myers, Tommy Dreamer, Jordynne Grace and Gisele Shaw, among others.

TNA Wrestling stars will be in Orlando in advance of the shows to talk with the media and for promotional appearances throughout Central Florida. Here is the Media Schedule:

TUESDAY, JANUARY 16

TNA Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim and Killer Kelly, half of the reigning TNA Wrestling Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, MK Ultra (with Masha Slamovich)

GAIL KIM is one of the most decorated, accomplished pro wrestlers of all-time. She is a record 7-time Knockouts World Champion who has held the title for a combined record 711 days. She was the first-ever IMPACT Knockouts World Champion and the first female inducted into the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame, and she won the WWE Women’s Championship in her first WWE match. Retired from in-ring action, Gail works in a prominent front-office job for TNA. She is married to celebrity chef Robert Irvine.

KILLER KELLY is half of the reigning TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions (MK Ultra) with Masha Slamovich – the team named the 2023 Knockouts Tag Team of the Year. Kelly wrestled for the WWE (NXT UK) before landing at IMPACT Wrestling in late-2020. She was born in Portugal, has lived in Gemany among other places, and has been watching pro wrestling since she was 7 years old.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17

Steve Maclin and the TNA World Champion (Alex Shelley or Moose)

The new-look TNA World Championship is on the line Saturday, January 13, at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view extravaganza in Las Vegas with reigning champion Alex Shelley defending against former World Champion Moose. Whoever leaves Las Vegas as the World Champion will be in Orlando on Wednesday, January 17, talking with the media.

STEVE MACLIN made his pro wrestling debut in 2013 and spent about 7 years wrestling for WWE before joining IMPACT Wrestling in June 2021. Steve served 4 years in the United States Marine Corps with 2nd Battalion 8th Marines from 2007-2011. He was honorably discharged as a corporal in the infantry as an 0331 Machine Gunner. Maclin had tours to Afghanistan in 2009 and 2011. Away from the ring, Maclin enjoys comic books, video games, his 3 dogs and spending time with his wife, fellow wrestler Deonna Purrazzo. Maclin is finishing his bachelor’s degree online in psychology with a focus on mental health. He is a former IMPACT World Champion.

Tickets for the IMPACT shows in Orlando:

https://www.ticketmaster.com/tna-wrestling-tickets/artist/1008830?venueId=279246&CAMEFROM=CFC_OHP_WEB_WEBSITE_TNA-OHP-2024