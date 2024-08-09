TNA News: Joe Hendry Beats Wolfgang In Impact Main Event, First Qualifiers For Ultimate X

– Joe Hendry picked up a win over NXT’s Wolfgang in the main event of TNA Impact. Hendry has been making appearances on WWE NXT TV and has run afoul of Gallus during that time, which led to his facing Joe Coffey on this week’s NXT. Thursday night’s episode of Impact saw Hendry take on a second member of the trio in Wolfgang and come away with the win. You can see clips from the match below:

– Mike Bailey & Zachary Wentz were the first competitors to qualify for Ultimate X at TNA Emergence, winning their matches on this week’s Impact. Bailey defeated Trent Seven and Jake Something in his qualifier, while Wentz beat NXT’s Dante Chen and KC Navarro in his qualifying match.