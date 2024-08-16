wrestling / News

TNA Knockouts Title Match Set For VxS & Wrestling Universe’s Arrival 2

August 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
VxS The Wrestling Universe Arrival 2 Image Credit; VxS

Jordynne Grace will defend the TNA Knockouts Championship at VxS and The Wrestling Universe’s Arrival 2. VxS announced on Friday that Grace will be defending her title against Megan Bayne at the August 23rd show in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.

Tickets for the event are available here. You can see the announcement video for the match below:

