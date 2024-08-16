wrestling / News
TNA Knockouts Title Match Set For VxS & Wrestling Universe’s Arrival 2
August 16, 2024 | Posted by
Jordynne Grace will defend the TNA Knockouts Championship at VxS and The Wrestling Universe’s Arrival 2. VxS announced on Friday that Grace will be defending her title against Megan Bayne at the August 23rd show in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.
Tickets for the event are available here. You can see the announcement video for the match below:
🔥8/23 NEW JERSEY UPDATE🔥
TNA KNOCKOUTS TITLE MATCH:
JORDYNNE GRACE 🆚 ???
🎟️ GET TIX NOW:https://t.co/5TdO0VeKoZ#Arrival2
NEXT FRIDAY Aug. 23rd
LIVE @ The Mecca
Ridgefield Park, NJ
8PM
– Edit by @cookiesguyhere
– Brought to you by @PWJCARDS pic.twitter.com/RhS8IkBKsh
— Violence x Suffering™ (@vxswrestling) August 16, 2024