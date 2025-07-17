TNA Announces New Deal With A-Game Beverages, Partnership Begins At Slammiversary

TNA Wrestling has announced a new deal with A-GAME Beverages, with the company becoming the official Hydration Partner of TNA. The partnership begins at this Sunday’s Slammiversary.

TNA Wrestling today announced a partnership with A-GAME Beverages, Inc., the ultimate hydration drink, to become the Official Hydration Partner of TNA Wrestling in accordance with the terms of a signed Customer Sponsor Agreement between Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions LLC and A-Game Beverages, Inc.

Developed to provide essential hydration for athletes and the general populace, A-GAME was founded by Johnny Damon, a two-time all-star and two-time World Series champion. During his Major League Baseball career, he spent time on seven teams from 1995-2012, including the Kansas City Royals (1995–2000), Boston Red Sox (2002–2005) and New York Yankees (2006–2009). Damon is the Chairman of A-GAME, a hydration drink to support active lifestyles at every level.

The A-GAME partnership kicks off around TNA Wrestling’s Slammiversary, the company’s showcase event of the year, held Sunday, July 20, at UBS Arena in New York, the hockey home of the NHL’s New York Islanders. A-GAME will furnish bottles of its hydration drink for all the TNA stars at Slammiversary and at all future live events.

Damon is confirmed to appear at Slammiversary. TNA executives are finalizing Damon’s additional involvement at Slammiverary as he is a longtime pro wrestling fan who has appeared at and participated in past pro wrestling shows.

A-GAME delivers clean, functional hydration with natural sea salt for electrolytes, eight essential vitamins, no artificial dyes or artificial sweeteners, and is sweetened with natural ingredients and honey.

“A-GAME isn’t just about performance — it’s also about great taste,” Damon said. “Each flavor is crafted to be refreshing, smooth and enjoyable, whether you’re on the field, in the gym, or in the wrestling ring.”

Damon also will appear at the TNA SLAMMing Softball Classic on Saturday, July 19, a charity softball game pitting the stars of TNA Wrestling against the Coaching Staff of the Merrick Bellmore Little League Association in New York. The 7-inning game to benefit the Merrick Bellmore Little League starts at 5 p.m.

Bottles of A-GAME also will be on the bench for the TNA softball stars.

“We’re thrilled to welcome A-GAME as the Official Hydration Partner of TNA Wrestling,” said TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva. “It’s great to partner with a two-time World Series champion, Johnny Damon, one of the most popular players to ever wear a Major League uniform.

“We know A-GAME will elevate our wrestler’s in-ring performance and post-match recovery.”

A-GAME also will have a presence at all future Invicta FC shows, providing the best hydration drink to the women’s MMA promotion founded in 2012 by Janet Martin and Shannon Knapp.

Invicta FC and TNA Wrestling are both owned by the Canada-based Anthem Sports & Entertainment.