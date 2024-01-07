TNA Reveals New X-Division Championship Title

TNA has revealed the new design for the X-Division Championship ahead of this coming weekend’s Hard to Kill. The company posted a new video on Sunday in which Scott D’Amore presented champion Chris Sabin with the newly-redesigned title. You can check it out below.

Sabin will defend the title against KUSHDA and El Hijo del Vikingo at the PPV, which takes place Saturday. TNA will continue to reveal the redesigned titles throughout the coming week.