wrestling / News
TNA News: Sacrifice Hosts Sell-Out Crowd, Anthem Top Executives In Attendance
March 8, 2024 | Posted by
– TNA Sacrifice is a sell-out event, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Friday’s TNA+ event was sold out at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario and that the company is also looking at setting dates for a return.
– The report also notes that Anthem Media’s top executives are all in attendance for the show.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Thinks Darby Allin Is A Massive Star, Was Scared For Him At AEW Revolution
- Latest On Kevin Kelly Following Removal From AEW Roster Page
- Multiple WWE Stars Defend Bianca Belair Following Racist Comment On Social Media
- Bully Ray Gives His Picks On Who Should Induct Paul Heyman Into WWE Hall of Fame