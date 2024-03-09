wrestling / News

TNA News: Sacrifice Hosts Sell-Out Crowd, Anthem Top Executives In Attendance

March 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Sacrifice 2024 Image Credit: TNA

– TNA Sacrifice is a sell-out event, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Friday’s TNA+ event was sold out at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario and that the company is also looking at setting dates for a return.

– The report also notes that Anthem Media’s top executives are all in attendance for the show.

