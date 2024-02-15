TNA Talent Send Open Letter to CEO of Anthem After Scott D’Amore’s Firing

Fightful Select reports that the TNA Wrestling talent have sent an open letter to Anthem CEO Leonard Asper about the firing of Scott D’Amore. As previously reported, the company terminated the contract of D’Amore and replaced him with new president Anthony Cicione.

The letter mentions the talent being ‘deeply saddened’ by D’Amore’s dismissal, while acknowledging Anthem’s role in keeping the company going. However, the letter indicates that the talent want to speak with management about the situation, expressing the belief that D’Amore should remain in the company.

Fightful notes that talent don’t have a problem with Anthony Cicione per se, as sources spoke well of him as a person. However, they feel he may not have enough experience with wrestling. The closest he’s been to working in the business was helping WWE when he ran The Score.

You can see the full letter below.