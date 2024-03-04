TNA Wrestling Renews Partnership With Warner Bros. Discovery For Weekly Content on Eurosport India

TNA Wrestling has announced they have renewed their deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, which includes exclusively weekly content on Eurosport India. Here’s a press release:

TNA WRESTLING RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, BROADCASTING EXCLUSIVE WEEKLY CONTENT VIA EUROSPORT INDIA

The Multi-Year Deal Includes All-New Episodes of the Hindi-Language Wrestling Series ‘Pehlwani Patakha’ as well as TNA+

LOS ANGELES (March 4, 2024) – Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., a global multi-platform media company, announced today that TNA Wrestling has extended its partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery’s premium sports channel Eurosport India. The multi-year agreement brings exclusive weekly TNA content to viewers throughout India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The announcement includes eight new TNA+Presents specials each year, putting fans front and center for all the intense action, blockbuster stories, and world-class athletes. The extension also features all-new episodes of the popular Hindi-language series Pehlwani Patakha—showcasing top highlights from the promotion’s flagship TNA iMPACT! series as well as iconic moments from TNA’s storied legacy.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with TNA Wrestling, bringing exclusive TNA content to viewers across South Asia through Eurosport India,” stated Ruchir Jain, Head of Distribution & Eurosport, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Pro-Wrestling has been instrumental in building the professional wrestling ecosystem in the region, while also integral to cultivating Eurosport’s passionate fan-base. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering top-tier sports entertainment, and we look forward to providing our diverse audience with thrilling wrestling experiences.”

“The Eurosport India audience has been incredibly supportive of TNA throughout the years, and it is important that we can continue to provide exclusive wrestling content to them in their language,” said Ariel Shnerer, VP of Content and Distribution, Anthem. “We are proud to extend this landmark partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, and we look forward to showcasing all of the exciting things TNA has in store for Eurosport India and its viewers in the coming months.”

TNA is one of the largest professional wrestling organizations in the world, and the premier destination for wrestling fans across the globe now reaching 200 countries. Since its inception in 2002, TNA has boasted legendary talents such as Ric Flair, Sting, Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash, Mick Foley, AJ Styles and many more. TNA’s current roster is headlined by TNA World Champion Moose and Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali, World Tag Team Champions ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey), Knockouts World Tag Team Champions MK Ultra (Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly), and Digital Media Champion Crazzy Steve as well as Indian powerhouses Bhupinder Gujjar, Champagne Singh and Shera.