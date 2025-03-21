Tom Aspinall Says WWE Is His ‘Retirement Plan,’ Says He and Cody Rhodes Will Compete One Day

UFC fighter Tom Aspinall says he will eventually appear in WWE after he’s retired, and wants a match with Cody Rhodes. The interim UFC Heavyweight Champion recently spoke with The Schmo for an interview and during the conversation he was asked about potentially appearing in WWE.

“No, that’s for when I’ve retired, that’s my retirement plan,” Aspinall said (per Fightful). “Cody Rhodes is my guy. Me and Cody, we’ll have a match one day.”

He continued, “I think we might team up, me and Cody Rhodes because we’re both babyfaces, aren’t we? Maybe we could fight Jon Jones and whoever the heel is over there. Who’s the main heel, John Cena just turned heel. Cody Rhodes and Tom Aspinall tag team versus Jon Jones and John Cena, babyfaces versus heels. Big matchup.”

Aspinall previously appeared at a WWE live event back in October.