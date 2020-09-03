Tom Lawler & Erick Stevens Head Into the Amazon in Latest MLW Pulp FUSION

The latest episode of MLW Pulp FUSION is online, featuring a trip to the Amazon by Tom Lawler and Erick Stevens to find Dominic Garrini and more. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

A shocking unexpected return… and newcomer enter MLW. Tom Lawlor and Erick Stevens take their Filthy Search Party to the Amazon River as they look for Dominic Garrini. Richard Holliday debuts a new talk show? Your boy Hammer is ready for #TheRestart. Injustice puts Simon Gotch and CONTRA on notice. Konnan airs out Salina de la Renta! Savio Vega has a special message and challenge.