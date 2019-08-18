Tom Savini Studios Supervisor on Creating Bray Wyatt’s Mask & Lantern, Teases More to Come

– Jason Baker, the Tom Savini Studios man who oversaw construction of Bray Wyatt’s Fiend mask, spoke with GameSpot about the mask, Wyatt’s lantern and more. Highlights are below:

On the studio working with WWE for props and masks: “[Tom Savini Studios has] been working with the WWE for almost ten years now. We have a great relationship with them. We coordinate with the wrestlers to find out what they want, so we spend a lot of time on the phone with them.”

On the Firefly Funhouse/Bray Wyatt stuff: “Firefly Funhouse has consumed my life. [laughs] I don’t want it to sound like I’m complaining though. I’ve had a blast working on it. It’s like a dream come true.”

On Wyatt’s mask and lantern: “It’s all Bray’s brainchild. He had these ideas, and we did some concept art, but it wasn’t really hitting home with Bray. So he got a really, really good sketch artist named Kyle Scarborough, out of St Louis, to do some concept art for him. Those sketches were awesome, and we took those and brought them to life. They’re good blueprints, but we put our own stamp on the mask as well. It comes down to sculpting, logistics, and comfort. If the guy’s going to wear this while beating the living piss out of people, he should be able to see out of it and make sure it’s strapped to his head.”

On the construction of the lantern and mask: “I can’t talk about that. That’s beyond my pay grade. And even if I did, I wouldn’t talk about it anyway, because that’s the fun of it. ‘Do you want to know what you got before Christmas or wait with your friends to open your presents?’ It’s about waiting every week and seeing what comes next.”

On more coming with Wyatt: “They need to keep watching because they haven’t seen anything yet. If they think this is the greatest thing to ever happen, they just need to keep watching. It’s going to blow them away.”