wrestling / News
Impact News: Tomorrow’s Impact in 60, Ethan Page on Why The North Are the Best, Brian Myers Doing Trivia Night Event
December 7, 2020 | Posted by
– This week’s Impact in 60 will look at X-Division matches from TNA’s early years, per the show listing on AXS TV.
– Brian Myers will be part of Best Trivia Ever’s Pro Wrestling Virtual Trivia Night on December 20th. The event takes place at 5 PM ET with a $15 entrance fee and prizes for the first and second place winner. You can register here.
– Ethan Page’s latest video explains why The North are the best tag team in Impact Wrestling history:
More Trending Stories
- Trey Miguel Explains Why He Hasn’t Signed With Anyone Yet
- Serena Deeb On Her Time Coaching At The Performance Center, Being Impressed By Rhea Ripley
- Bruce Prichard On His Friendship With Pat Patterson, Biggest Lessons Learned From Him, Patterson’s Impact On Pro Wrestling
- QT Marshall On Anna Jay Having “It” Factor, Why Bunkhouse Match Was Defining Moment For His Career