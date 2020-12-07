Impact News: Tomorrow’s Impact in 60, Ethan Page on Why The North Are the Best, Brian Myers Doing Trivia Night Event

– This week’s Impact in 60 will look at X-Division matches from TNA’s early years, per the show listing on AXS TV.

– Brian Myers will be part of Best Trivia Ever’s Pro Wrestling Virtual Trivia Night on December 20th. The event takes place at 5 PM ET with a $15 entrance fee and prizes for the first and second place winner. You can register here.

– Ethan Page’s latest video explains why The North are the best tag team in Impact Wrestling history: