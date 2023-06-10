wrestling / News

Tonight’s AAW Show Cancelled After Chicago Shuts Down Venue

June 10, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AAW Image Credit: AAW

In a post on Twitter, AAW announced that tonight’s event has been cancelled after the city of Chicago shut down their host venue. The venue, Irving Hall, was shut down last night. The announcement reads:

Irving Hall was shut down by the city last night. We tried to pull something together but on super short notice, we couldn’t make it happen. We are forced to cancel tonight’s event. We will begin the refund process as soon as possible.

