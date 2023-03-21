– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced the following preview for tonight’s edition of MLW Underground on REELZ. Alex Hammerstone takes on Jacob Fatu, with Hammerstone’s title on the line:

Underground Preview for TONIGHT:

Hammerstone vs. Jacob Fatu

World Heavyweight Championship

MLW Underground. Only on REELZ.

MLW UNDERGROUND WRESTLING tonight at 10pm et / 7pt only on REELZ | How to get REELZ.

The superfight goes down for free on REELZ as Hammerstone and Jacob Fatu wage war for the World Heavyweight Championship in the biggest rematch in MLW history.

In the 534 days since Hammer dethroned Fatu to realize his dream of becoming World Heavyweight Champion, both men have continued to dominate the squared circle.

Hammerstone has sent thunderbolts through top ranked challengers from around the globe, cementing himself as arguably the greatest MLW Champion in MLW. Now that argument finally will be decided as he battles his predecessor, a man who wore the belt for 819 days in Jacob Fatu.

Fatu has steamrolled through the competition, culminating in winning last year’s Battle RIOT IV and clinching a shot at redemption against his great rival, Hammerstone.

Now, destiny unfolds as two of MLW’s greatest collide to define their own legacy and claim his right as the definitive World Heavyweight Champion.

In the second-half of the double championship featured card, 18 year old high school senior Billie Starkz looks to celebrate her spring break by taking the World Featherweight Championship back home to MLW. In order to do so, she’ll have to contend with Taya Valkyrie. Can Billie end Taya’s near year long reign and become the youngest world champion in MLW history?

Mance Warner brings some back-up for fights and drinking light beers as The Second Gear roll up into MLW.

Sick and tired of Real1’s incessant trash talk and bullying, Microman has finally had enough and lays down a challenge to “The Certified G”?