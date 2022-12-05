Tony D’Angelo Returns To Action On This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced that Tony D’Angelo will make his in-ring return on this week’s episode of NXT.

After suffering an injury weeks ago by the hands of the now NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Tony D’Angelo is ready to make his in-ring return to NXT.

Last week, D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo thanked Dijak for attacking Lee and promised that his days as NXT North American Champion are numbered.

How will D’Angelo fare in his return to the squared cirlce? Tune into NXT on USA on Tuesday 8/7 C to find out!

The full lineup includes:

* Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Triple Threat Match: Wendy Choo vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Fallon Henley

* Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Triple Threat Match: Andre Chase vs. Axiom vs. Von Wagner

* Tony D’Angelo vs. TBD

* Pretty Deadly present a “real” Christmas story

– Grayson Waller Effect with Iron Survivor Challenge participants