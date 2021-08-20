Tony Khan Hypes ‘The Most Anticipated Announcement in AEW History’ For Tomorrow’s Rampage

The hype machine is well underway for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage, and AEW President Tony Khan says the show will feature ‘the most anticipated announcement in AEW history.’

He wrote: “I’m betting that excitement from the most anticipated announcement in @AEW history at #AEWRampage The First Dance will build up through All Out on PPV. We’ll make new fans + we’ll welcome dormant wrestling households worldwide back into the fold; a new era in #AEW begins tomorrow.”

It has been widely rumored that CM Punk will make his return to pro wrestling after seven years tomorrow night at the United Center in Chicago. AEW has yet to confirm it, but wrestlers such as Kenny Omega, Darby Allin and MJF had all made allusions to it on TV.

Either way, Khan is now openly promising something big for tomorrow night.