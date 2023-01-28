Tony Khan On Taking AEW’s Concussion Protocol Seriously, Excited Adam Cole Is Back

Tony Khan recently weighed in on how important AEW treats its concussion protocol and how they took their time before Adam Cole was cleared to return. Cole returned to AEW TV earlier this month after being out of action since AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and Khan talked about the situation in an interview with Nick Testoni of 98 Rock in Baltimore.

“It’s a very important concern,” Khan said of the concussion protocol (per Fightful). “When Adam Cole was injured, we absolutely wanted to take as much time and evaluate what we could do for him, how we could treat him, and do whatever we could to put his health first before we even considered any possibility that he was going to return to the ring. It’s only now that he’s made this kind of progress in his brain therapy and his recovery to where we believe Adam Cole is ready to return to the ring.”

Khan added, “I’m very excited about that and it’s great to have him come back to AEW Dynamite and we’re so excited about more Adam Cole in AEW going forward.”

Cole has yet to wrestle since he’s returned, and his in-ring return date hasn’t been officially announced yet.