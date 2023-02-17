Tony Khan on AEW’s House Rules Live Events, Plans For Releasing First Live Event Footage

Tony Khan is taking AEW on its first live event tour in March, and he recently talked about the upcoming tour and more. Khan spoke with the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On their House Rules live event plans: “We have these great opportunities, we have a great team working on it. We’ve had great AEW live events, I’ve worked closely with Rafael Morffi and the team for a long time. Now, we have, on top of that, we brought in Jeff Jarrett, who is one of the greatest minds in pro wrestling on the promotional side, but also in the ring, what a strategist. Truly, still, one of the best. He’s come in and been a great wrestler for us, I have so much respect for his mind, in and out of the ring. On the wrestling side and promotional side, he’s had a great impact on our live event business. He’s a great person to have in our locker room. The House Rules is the next step. I started this movement, and it’s why I wanted to work with him”

On the House Always Wins footage: “Raf and I put on an event with our team in Jacksonville, our first ‘house show,’ The House Always Wins. It’s become almost mythical because I never released the tape. I’ve been waiting for the right time. People still talk about the main event, for the TNT Championship, Darby Allin against The Butcher. The Butcher ended up getting injured, he had a hand injury that not only put him out of the music business but also out of the tag team and wrestling business.”