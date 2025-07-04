Tony Khan Says He’s Considered Rebranding ROH to AEW: Ring of Honor

In an interview with WFAA (via Fightful), AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the possibility of rebranding Ring of Honor to include the AEW name, which is something he’s considered. Khan acquired the ROH brand in 2022 and has kept it as its own brand, mostly removed from AEW television.

He said: “I still think there’s a great chance to develop ROH. We really have done a lot of work to develop ROH. They are unique companies, structurally. I think that does make a lot of sense, and I still think there’s merit to that, but there are also a lot of reasons why I’ve positioned [ROH] the way I have. Ring of Honor, I still think we have a chance to strike at great opportunities. AEW has made huge media rights deals that have changed the landscape for all wrestling companies, including ROH, and any deal we do, it’s got to make really good sense for everyone involved, including us at ROH and also AEW. So, that is something I’ve considered… Right now, I think we’ve done a great job positioning the company as leaders, with leading champions like Athena and Bandido.“