Tony Khan On Criticism From Eric Bischoff, Says He Respects Bischoff’s Accomplishments

Tony Khan recently weighed in on Eric Bischoff being critical of him, noting that he respects what the WWE Hall of Famer has done in his career. Bischoff has been critical of Khan and AEW on his podcasts, and Khan was asked about why the two don’t see eye to eye during an appearance on K&C Masterpiece. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On why he and Bischoff don’t get along: “It’s an interesting question. There haven’t been that many wrestling companies that have risen to international prominance. There aren’t that many wrestling companies in modern history that have sold tens of thousands of tickets and hundreds of thousands pay-per-views. In that sense, Eric and I do have something in common. I do respect his accomplishments. He just has a show, a podcast, that is largely devoted to taking shots at us and a lot of it isn’t rational or logical or truthful. I don’t think those things seem to matter to him anymore.”

On Bischoff’s accomplishments: “I do respect what he accomplished with WCW. It was a great company. In that sense, I do respect him. We’re on TNT and TBS, that’s something I have in common with Eric, there aren’t a lot of people that produced a lot of wrestling shows on TBS and TNT. That’s one thing we do have in common.”